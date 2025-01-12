Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: New Orleans 8-31, Boston 27-11

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Gulf Coast Sports

Gulf Coast Sports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $76.00

What to Know

Pelicans fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will challenge the Boston Celtics at 6:00 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The Pelicans will be strutting in after a win while the Celtics will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Friday, the Pelicans were able to grind out a solid victory over the 76ers, taking the game 123-115.

Among those leading the charge was CJ McCollum, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 38 points.

The Pelicans were working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the 76ers only posted 23.

The Celtics came into the matchup on Friday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. The match between them and the Kings wasn't a total blowout, but with the Celtics falling 114-97 at home it was darn close to turning into one.

Despite the loss, the Celtics had strong showings from Jaylen Brown, who posted 28 points in addition to five assists, and Kristaps Porzingis, who shot 4-for-7 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds. What's more, Porzingis also racked up four threes, the most he's had since back in March of 2024. Less helpful for the Celtics was Derrick White's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

New Orleans' win bumped their record up to 8-31. As for Boston, their defeat dropped their record down to 27-11.

The Pelicans came up short against the Celtics in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, falling 104-92. Can the Pelicans avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Boston is a big 14.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is 226 points.

Series History

Boston has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.