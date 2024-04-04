Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between the Celtics and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Thunder 61-47.

The Celtics came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: Oklahoma City 52-23, Boston 59-16

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $106.00

What to Know

After six games on the road, the Celtics are heading back home. They will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The Celtics are strutting in with some offensive muscle, as they've averaged 120.9 points per game this season.

Last Monday, the Celtics strolled past the Hornets with points to spare, taking the game 118-104.

The Celtics' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Kristaps Porzingis led the charge by scoring 20 points along with seven rebounds and five assists. Jrue Holiday, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-8 from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, the Thunder were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 109-105 to the 76ers. The loss hurts even more since Oklahoma City was up 57-44 with 11:48 left in the third.

Boston is on a roll lately: they've won 22 of their last 26 games, which provided a nice bump to their 59-16 record this season. As for Oklahoma City, their defeat dropped their record down to 52-23.

Looking ahead, the Celtics are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. This contest will be their 38th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 21-15-1 against the spread).

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Boston and Oklahoma City are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Celtics haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 120.9 points per game (they're ranked second in scoring overall). However, it's not like the Thunder (currently ranked fourth) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 120.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

Boston is a big 9-point favorite against Oklahoma City, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 230.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.