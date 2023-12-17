Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: Orlando 16-8, Boston 19-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports Florida

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

The Boston Celtics will stay at home for another game and welcome the Orlando Magic at 3:00 p.m. ET on December 17th at TD Garden.

Last Friday, the stars were shining brightly for Boston in a 128-111 victory over Orlando. The Celtics pushed the score to 101-78 by the end of the third, a deficit the Magic cut but never quite recovered from.

The Celtics' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Derrick White, who scored 19 points along with eight assists and four steals. Payton Pritchard was another key contributor, going 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 21 points and 5 assists.

Boston's win was their 13th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 19-5. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 123.4 points per game. As for Orlando, their defeat dropped their record down to 16-8.

As for their game on Sunday, the Celtics are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This contest will be their 25th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 11-11-2 against the spread).

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's matchup: The Celtics have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 15.7 threes per game. It's a different story for the Magic, though, as they've been averaging only 10.2 threes per game. Given the Celtics' sizeable advantage in that area, the Magic will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Boston is a big 8.5-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Celtics, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 227.5 points.

Series History

Boston has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.