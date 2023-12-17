Who's Playing
Orlando Magic @ Boston Celtics
Current Records: Orlando 16-8, Boston 19-5
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $79.00
What to Know
The Boston Celtics will stay at home for another game and welcome the Orlando Magic at 3:00 p.m. ET on December 17th at TD Garden.
Last Friday, the stars were shining brightly for Boston in a 128-111 victory over Orlando. The Celtics pushed the score to 101-78 by the end of the third, a deficit the Magic cut but never quite recovered from.
The Celtics' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Derrick White, who scored 19 points along with eight assists and four steals. Payton Pritchard was another key contributor, going 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 21 points and 5 assists.
Boston's win was their 13th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 19-5. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 123.4 points per game. As for Orlando, their defeat dropped their record down to 16-8.
As for their game on Sunday, the Celtics are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This contest will be their 25th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 11-11-2 against the spread).
Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's matchup: The Celtics have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 15.7 threes per game. It's a different story for the Magic, though, as they've been averaging only 10.2 threes per game. Given the Celtics' sizeable advantage in that area, the Magic will need to find a way to close that gap.
Odds
Boston is a big 8.5-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Celtics, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 6.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 227.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.
- Dec 15, 2023 - Boston 128 vs. Orlando 111
- Nov 24, 2023 - Orlando 113 vs. Boston 96
- Jan 23, 2023 - Orlando 113 vs. Boston 98
- Dec 18, 2022 - Orlando 95 vs. Boston 92
- Dec 16, 2022 - Orlando 117 vs. Boston 109
- Oct 22, 2022 - Boston 126 vs. Orlando 120
- Feb 06, 2022 - Boston 116 vs. Orlando 83
- Jan 02, 2022 - Boston 116 vs. Orlando 111
- Nov 03, 2021 - Boston 92 vs. Orlando 79
- May 05, 2021 - Boston 132 vs. Orlando 96