Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: Orlando 16-7, Boston 18-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports Florida

What to Know

The Magic have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at TD Garden after having had a few days off. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Monday, Orlando earned a 104-94 win over Cleveland.

Meanwhile, the Celtics waltzed into their match Thursday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 116-107 win over Cleveland.

Orlando's victory was their ninth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 16-7. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 122.3 points per game. As for Boston, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 18-5 record this season.

While fans of the Magic and the Celtics were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Looking ahead, the Celtics are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This contest will be their 24th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 10-11-2 against the spread).

The Magic strolled past the Celtics when the teams last played back in November by a score of 113-96. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Magic since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Boston is a solid 6-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 224 points.

Series History

Boston has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.