Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics

Regular Season Records: Philadelphia 54-28, Boston 57-25

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Boston 2, Philadelphia 2

On Tuesday, the Boston Celtics will face off against the Philadelphia 76ers in an Eastern Conference playoff game at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The Celtics will be seeking to avenge the 116-115 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played on Sunday.

The Celtics fought the good fight in their overtime game against the 76ers but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. Boston were just a bucket shy of a win and fell 116-115 to Philadelphia.

Even though they lost, the Celtics were dropping bombs up and down the court in the defeat and finished the game with 17 threes. They have now had three straight games with 15 or more threes.

Coming into game 5 the Celtics and the 76ers are all tied up with two wins apiece. So who wins this crucial Game 5 matchup? Check CBS Sports after the game to find out.

Odds

Boston are a big 7.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 213 points.

