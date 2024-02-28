Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between the Celtics and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. After two quarters, neither squad has the matchup in the bag, but the Celtics lead 53-51 over the 76ers.

The Celtics entered the game having won eight straight and they're just two quarters away from another. Will they make it nine, or will the 76ers step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: Philadelphia 33-24, Boston 45-12

How To Watch

What to Know

The 76ers have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at TD Garden. The 76ers fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game as the odds are decidedly against them.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 13.8% worse than the opposition, a fact the 76ers found out the hard way on Sunday. They suffered a grim 119-98 defeat to Milwaukee. The 76ers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 69-48.

The losing side was boosted by Tyrese Maxey, who scored 24 points along with seven assists and three steals.

Meanwhile, the Celtics waltzed into their matchup on Saturday with seven straight wins but they left with eight. They took down New York 116-102.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Celtics to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jaylen Brown, who scored 30 points along with eight rebounds. Another player making a difference was Kristaps Porzingis, who scored 22 points.

Philadelphia has not been sharp recently as the team's lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 33-24 record this season. As for Boston, they pushed their record up to 45-12 with that victory, which was their eighth straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The 76ers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.3 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Celtics (currently ranked fourth in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The 76ers came up short against the Celtics when the teams last played back in December of 2023, falling 125-119. Can the 76ers avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Boston is a big 12-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 229.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Philadelphia.