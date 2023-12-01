Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: Philadelphia 12-6, Boston 14-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $105.00

What to Know

The Celtics and the 76ers are an even 5-5 against one another since April of 2023, but not for long. The Boston Celtics will be playing in front of their home fans against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at TD Garden. The Celtics will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Celtics proved on Tuesday. They were the clear victor by a 124-97 margin over Chicago.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Celtics to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jaylen Brown, who scored 30 points along with 8 rebounds and 6 assists.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia couldn't handle New Orleans on Wednesday and fell 124-114.

The losing side was boosted by Tyrese Maxey, who scored 33 points. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Boston is on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 11 games, which provided a nice bump to their 14-4 record this season. As for Philadelphia, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-6.

Looking ahead, the Celtics are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This contest will be their 19th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 8-8-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Celtics haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the 76ers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NBA content.

Odds

Boston is a solid 6-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 224.5 points.

Series History

Boston and Philadelphia both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.