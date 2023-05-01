Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics

Regular Season Records: Philadelphia 54-28, Boston 57-25

How To Watch

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Boston 0, Philadelphia 0

The Celtics and the 76ers are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2021, but not for long. On Monday, the Boston Celtics will fight it out against the Philadelphia 76ers in an Eastern Conference playoff matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The Celtics will be seeking to avenge the 103-101 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played back in April.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Celtics and the Hawks didn't disappoint and broke past the 230 over/under on Thursday. Boston walked away with a 128-120 win over Atlanta.

The Celtics were really slinging it from beyond the arc and finished the game with 18 shots from deep. They are 40-9 when they drop that many from long range.

Meanwhile, the 76ers extended their game-winning streak to six last Saturday. They came out on top against Brooklyn by a score of 96-88. It's not too difficult to win when you outrebound your opponent 15 to 5 on the offensive side.

The 76ers' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Tobias Harris led the charge as he dropped a double-double on 25 points and 12 rebounds.

The Celtics and the 76ers will be playing the first game of their best-of-seven series on Monday. Check back here to see who starts off on the right foot and who will be fighting an uphill battle in this series.

Odds

Boston are a big 10-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 214 points.

