Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between the Celtics and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Spurs 70-45.

If the Celtics keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 32-9 in no time. On the other hand, the Spurs will have to make due with a 7-33 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: San Antonio 7-32, Boston 31-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $71.00

What to Know

The Celtics will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The Celtics will be looking to keep their 19-game home win streak alive.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you nail 12 more threes than your opponent, a fact the Celtics proved on Monday. They walked away with a 105-96 victory over Toronto.

The Celtics relied on the efforts of Jayson Tatum, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 14 rebounds, and Jrue Holiday, who scored 22 points along with seven assists and six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Holiday has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the Spurs and the Hawks couldn't quite live up to the 246-over/under that the experts had forecasted. San Antonio fell 109-99 to Atlanta on Monday. The Spurs have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Spurs' loss came about despite a quality game from Victor Wembanyama, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 13 rebounds. Wembanyama hasn't dropped below ten rebounds for four straight games. Less helpful for the Spurs was Devin Vassell's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Boston has been performing well recently as they've won 16 of their last 20 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 31-9 record this season. As for San Antonio, they continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at a 7-32 record this season.

Everything went the Celtics' way against the Spurs in their previous matchup back in December of 2023 as the Celtics made off with a 134-101 win. Do the Celtics have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Spurs turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Boston is a big 16-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 237.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston and San Antonio both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.