Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs odds: Picks from red-hot model on 33-18 NBA run
SportsLine simulated Friday night's Spurs-Celtics game 10,000 times
The Boston Celtics are 22-4 -- the best record in the NBA -- and have won four in a row, but even they're underdogs in San Antonio on Friday. The Spurs host the Celtics in a marquee showdown on national television (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).
The Spurs are 2.5-point home favorites, up from the opening line of -1. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 197.5.
The money line is San Antonio -140, meaning you would need to bet $140 on the Spurs to win $100.
Before picking either side, you need to read what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say. It would have won over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pools in football last season and has put together an amazing 33-18 run on its top-rated NBA point-spread picks for SportsLine.
Now, the model has examined every matchup, every player and every trend in Celtics-Spurs and locked in against-the-spread, Over-Under and money-line picks.
One we'll give away: The computer is projecting a low-scoring game, but not as low as the Vegas total. The Over is hitting in a majority of its simulations. It has a very strong pick for one side of this matchup against the spread.
Each team is on a streak. Boston has won four in a row and has a 3.5-game lead on the Cavaliers atop the Eastern Conference. San Antonio has won two straight and is three games behind the Rockets in the West.
No teams defend better than these two. The Celtics rank No. 1 in the NBA in points allowed (97.2 per game) and the Spurs are No. 2 (97.3).
The Celtics may be missing two of their key frontcourt contributors. Marcus Morris (knee) and Jaylen Brown (eye) each sat on Wednesday against Dallas -- Boston still won 97-90.
Kyrie Irving ad 23 points and five assists, Jayson Tatum had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Al Horford had 17 points, eight boards and eight assists against the Mavericks.
LaMarcus Aldridge has been the catalyst in San Antonio, averaging 22.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Nine other players average between 12.2 and 6.6 points per game.
And the Spurs have been missing their best player since Day One. But that's about to change. Kawhi Leonard (quad) is slated to make his season debut on Saturday against the Suns. The Spurs have been showcasing a rare level of depth in his absence.
The Spurs have an elite homecourt advantage: 12-2 and tied for the second-best mark (behind Toronto's 9-1). The Celtics, however, are the second-best road team in the league at 10-2.
Will the favored Spurs take care of business at home, or does the NBA's top team -- and underdog in this one -- win their fifth in a row? The SportsLine Projection Model's picks are in.
