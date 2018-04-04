Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors odds: NBA picks, predictions from expert on 13-0 run

The short-handed Boston Celtics remarkably have remained in contention for the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs despite a slew of injuries that have decimated their roster. They visit the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET) in a nationally televised contest that will influence the postseason race and serve as a potential playoff preview.

The Raptors are eight-point sportsbook favorites, with the over-under for total points scored set at 206.

This type of success runs contrary to conventional results when handicapping a team whose lineup seems to change on an almost daily basis because of myriad injuries.

Forward Gordon Hayward has been out since suffering a season-ending injury in the opening game, and All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving continues to miss extended time with a knee injury.

Moreover, Boston's deep well of role players has also dealt with a series of ailments of various severity. Guards Marcus Smart, Terry Rozier and Shane Larkin missed Tuesday's 106-102 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Rookie guard Kadeem Allen made his first NBA start.

The loss was Boston's first following a six-game winning streak, and the Celtics still pushed the game to the wire.

On Wednesday, they face a Raptors club that has dropped five of eight following an 11-game winning streak. Toronto lost 112-106 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday as star Kyle Lowry was held to five points.

With a bounce-back win Wednesday, Toronto will tie the franchise record for victories with 56.

Toronto maintains a two-game edge over Boston for the top seed in the Eastern Conference. The home team has won each of the first three meetings this season.

The home team also has covered in the past four meetings, and the Celtics have failed to beat the number in five straight trips to Toronto. But Boston is on a 5-0 ATS run when coming off a straight-up loss.

Will Toronto protect its home court and deliver a statement win ahead of the playoffs, or will Boston continue to defy the odds and again thrive in the underdog role?