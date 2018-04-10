Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards odds: NBA picks, predictions from undefeated Boston expert

A potential preview of the 2018 NBA playoffs awaits Tuesday when the Boston Celtics visit the Washington Wizards at 8 p.m. ET. The Wizards are 6.5-point favorites, with the over-under for total points scored set at 206, up a half-point from the opener.

Dragiev knows both clubs already have their postseason spots reserved. Boston is headed toward the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, but Washington is still vying for positioning. If the Wizards can move up to the No. 7 spot, they would meet the Celtics in the first round.

Injuries and attrition appear to have caught up with the Celtics, who have lost three of four following a six-game winning streak.

Boston dominated Atlanta most of the way Sunday, but a fourth-quarter lapse led to a 112-106 home defeat. The Hawks overcame a 13-point deficit with a 36-24 edge in the fourth against mostly reserves from the Celtics.

Coach Brad Stevens attributed the loss to resting key players down the stretch; it remains to be seen how he will distribute the minutes Tuesday.

The Wizards can still move up in seeding, but are more likely concerned with ending the regular season with solid performances they can build from in the NBA playoffs. John Wall is returning from a knee injury, but is expected to play against Boston.

They have lost four straight, including their own home loss to the Hawks and a collapse at Cleveland in which they blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter.

The Celtics have covered five of the past six meetings, but the home team is on an 11-3 ATS run in the series.

