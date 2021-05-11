The race for the NBA's scoring title is one of the best remaining individual battles left in this NBA season. Stephen Curry has a slight lead at the moment as he was averaging 31.9 points per game entering Monday, but Bradley Beal has kept up with him practically point for point as he is averaging 31.4. On Sunday, Beal dropped 50 points despite injuring his hamstring, but gained hardly any ground in the race after Curry scored 49 points in 29 minutes. That was the inciting incident for one of the strangest Twitter feuds of the season.

After Curry's Sunday explosion, teammate Kent Bazemore took a jab at Beal. "49 points in 29 minutes, that's unreal," Bazemore said. "We got guys hurting hamstrings to keep up."

Beal, naturally, didn't take kindly to Bazemore's words. Neither did his wife. The beef began in earnest when, mere hours before tipoff of the Wizards' game against the Atlanta Hawks, Kamiah Adams-Beal started tweeting about Bazemore. It began with her sharing Bazemore's career statistics, which are unimpressive compared to Beal. Things seemingly cooled off when she argued that he didn't need to put others down to make his point. Then they got more heated when she tweeted "I'm mad we even giving relevancy to someone most people didn't even know was still in the league."

This escalated the situation enough for Beal to get involved. When he asked if he should respond to Bazemore, his wife chimed in with this GIF from Mortal Kombat.

So of course, Beal went off. "You don't know me or s*** about me bruh!!!" Beal's first reply read. "You don't know why I go out there and play and it damn sure ain't for another man's approval!!! You a straight LAME!!! But it don't surprise me coming from you, thats what's yo type do!!"

He then turned things around on Curry, who has spoken openly about his pursuit of the scoring title. "It's funny you say that because ya mans admittedly checked my numbers before the game, but IM CHASING!!! Shut yo a** up!" He followed this tweet up with a GIF of a clown.

And, to complete the family tag team, Adams-Beal replied "I wouldn't hold my breath for a response. But hey, maybe after a long night of 8 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound, 6 turnovers and 6 fouls he will have some time." While all of this was going on, Bazemore's Warriors were on the floor playing against the Utah Jazz. He has therefore been unable to respond, but, like most Twitter beefs this one is unlikely to go down quietly.

Beal and Bazemore have a contentious history dating back to a 2017 first-round series between the Wizards and Bazemore's former team, the Atlanta Hawks. Bazemore fouled Beal hard on a dunk, which led to a scuffle on the court.

Ironically, the Wizards played against the Hawks on Monday. Apparently, the bad blood from that series is still very much intact. Beal is hardly known for starting feuds with other players, but Bazemore seems to have gotten under his skin, and the result has been one of the most entertaining nights of basketball Twitter in recent memory.