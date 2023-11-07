The Phoenix Suns are inching closer to seeing their superteam realized as guard Bradley Beal has been upgraded to questionable for their game against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, per the Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin. Beal has yet to suit up for the Suns this season, as he's been dealing with back tightness, but he's been progressing toward a return.

Beal was seen getting shots up during the Suns' practice in Chicago on Tuesday, and he went through a rigorous pregame workout before Phoenix's last game against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. Vogel spoke positively of Beal's progress ahead of Phoenix's win against the Pistons, yet said there was no timetable for his return.

"He looked good and felt good," Vogel said. "So he's getting closer. Still no firm timetable, but definitely getting closer."

However, it appears Beal's gotten to a good enough spot to be upgraded to questionable, holding out hope that he could make his Suns debut on Wednesday in Chicago.

While Beal may make an appearance on Wednesday, Phoenix will still be without All-Star guard Devin Booker, as he's expected to be sidelined against the Bulls, per Rankin. Booker is dealing with a calf strain that he sustained in a game against the Spurs last week, after returning from a three-game absence due to an ankle sprain that he suffered in the season opener against the Warriors. As a result, Booker missed the Suns' last two games dealing with the calf strain.

"He had soreness in the ankle and soreness in the calf," Vogel said ahead of Phoenix's game vs. Detroit. "So we held him out. He got an MRI, and it revealed a calf strain. So there is an injury there. He's trying to get back as quickly as possible, but he's dealt with a toe first, then an ankle and now a calf strain."

Beal making a return is a positive sign, but now the Suns will have to wait until Booker is back healthy before they can see this trio of superstars work. With injuries to both Beal and Booker to start the season the bulk of the offensive production has fallen on the shoulders of Kevin Durant. While Durant has done his best to keep Phoenix afloat, the Suns' thin depth has resulted in a 3-4 record to start the season.

Phoenix would obviously like to be fully healthy, but getting Beal back soon to help Durant on offense will ease some of the burden on him, and hopefully get back on the winning side of things.