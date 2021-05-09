The Washington Wizards beat the Indiana Pacers in an overtime thriller on Saturday, 133-132, to move into ninth place in the Eastern Conference. Russell Westbrook earned most of the headlines in the process, and for good reason as he tied Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles in NBA history and also hit the go-ahead free throws in the final seconds.

But Westbrook wasn't the only story in this one. His backcourt mate, Bradley Beal, went off for 50 points in the win to lead all scorers. It was the fifth 50-point game of Beal's career, and made him the third player -- Steph Curry and Jayson Tatum being the others -- to score 50-plus multiple times this season.

It was a special performance from Beal, who was getting pretty much whatever he wanted against the Pacers' defense. Just look at this shot chart.

NBA.com/Stats

Unfortunately, he wasn't able to finish the game due to multiple injuries. In the third quarter, he tweaked his ankle on a drive to the basket and immediately hobbled to the locker room. He was able to return, but only for a short while because he then picked up a hamstring issue late in the fourth quarter.

The Wizards announced after the game that Beal had officially been diagnosed with a hamstring strain and will undergo further evaluation on Sunday. It's obviously too early to know how long Beal might be out, but for what it's worth he was in tears on the sideline, which isn't a great sign.

After the game, Beal told reporters that he was determined to have a big game because his parents made a long drive to be in attendance for this one.

"I had the honor of having my parents at the game tonight," Beal said. "They drove up three or four hours so the last thing I'm gonna do is waste their damn time watching me play like a--. My mom wouldn't let me live that down, so I always have fun and play hard when she's in town."