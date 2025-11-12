Los Angeles Clippers guard Bradley Beal will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a fractured hip, Beal's agent told ESPN. Beal sustained the injury in L.A.'s 114-103 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 8, and missed the following game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Beal, 32, was originally listed as out for that game against the Hawks with what the Clippers were calling hip soreness, but after undergoing further imaging it's far worse than that. Clippers coach Ty Lue admitted there was concern about Beal's injury, and that has now been confirmed.

Mark Bartelstein, Beal's agent, told ESPN that the decision for season-ending surgery was reached after consulting an array of medical opinions.

"We met with numerous doctors and specialists around the country in collaboration with the entire Clippers medical staff over the last few days, and came to the decision unanimously that the surgery will allow Brad to have a full and complete recovery," Bartelstein said.

Beal, a three-time All-Star, has had a rough start to the season in his first year with the Clippers. He's averaging a career-lows 8.2 points on just 37.5% from the floor. He's appeared in six of L.A.'s 10 games, and hasn't been as productive as the Clippers had hoped he'd be when they signed him in the summer.

