Phoenix Suns star Bradley Beal will be out for at least the next three weeks as he continues to deal with a lower back strain, the team announced on Friday. The veteran guard has only played in three games this season due to this back issue, which also limited him during training camp.

Beal was acquired from the Washington Wizards during the offseason in exchange for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and four future first-round pick swaps, with an eye on creating a new "Big Three" along with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. However, due to various injuries, that trio is yet to play together.

The Suns are 5-6 so far to start the season and face the Jazz in the In-Season Tournament on Friday night.

