Bradley Beal open to discuss contract extension with Wizards, wants to see what team does in free agency and offseason

The Washington Wizards certainly have a future that could be described as in flux.

The franchise is coming off a a 32-50 season with the bulk of the campaign coming without All-Star guard John Wall and Dwight Howard. With the future being very uncertain, fellow guard Bradley Beal isn't making any big decisions right now, but admitted that he's entertained the idea of signing a contract extension with the Wizards.

"I have thought about it but I haven't really full-out processed it," he said, in an interview at the Barker Hangar following his award presentation on Monday. "I still have two years left. We just drafted Rui [Hachimura] and I want to see what we do in free agency before I make the ultimate decision. I haven't even been offered it officially. Until that happens, I'll wait and think about it. I'll have an ample amount of time to process everything and make a decision when the time is right. "I'd be naive to say I wouldn't be [interested in extension talks]. Washington is where I've been the last seven years, going on eight. It would be great to play in one place forever. But at the same time, you want to win and make sure you're in a position to do so. I'm definitely going to evaluate who we hire as the GM and who we pick up on the team. All that plays a factor."

Beal still has two years remaining on a five-year deal that he signed back in 2016. The star guard has spent all seven seasons of his NBA career in the Nation's Capital after the Wizards took him with the No. 3 pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. He's coming off a season in which he put together averages of 25.6 points, 5.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 35.1 percent from beyond the arc. It also marked the second consecutive campaign that Beal led the Wizards in scoring.

Washington's future is definitely uncertain at the moment as the team has yet to hire a new general manager. Back in April, the organization fired Ernie Grunfeld after he had been with the team since 2003.

The Wizards have been very active in looking for a replacement for Grunfeld throughout the offseason. Washington had interviewed Denver Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly, Oklahoma City Thunder executive Troy Weaver and former Atlanta Hawks and Cavaliers general manager Danny Ferry for the vacant position.

Tommy Sheppard is currently serving as the Wizards' interim general manager, but it's clear that the team is looking outside the organization for a full-time replacement. However, Washington did just conduct the 2019 draft without a long-term replacement in the front office. The Wizards selected Gonzaga's Rui Hachimura with the No. 9 pick with Sheppard at the helm.

Beal appears to want the offseason to play out before he makes any big decisions. If Wall can come back strong from a ruptured Achilles tendon, the Wizards may have their backcourt in place for the foreseeable future if Beal decides that he wants to remain with the franchise.