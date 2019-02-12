Bradley Beal takes at least a 4-step travel and Twitter is scratching its head after NBA officials defend the call

The NBA has a lot of ambiguity around what a travel is and isn't. At its most basic level, players are allowed to let their momentum carry them two steps before they have to decide if they're going to shoot, pass or pivot. However, there are all sorts of nuances that allow players extra steps, such as gather rules, ambiguous okie-doke steps and -- of course -- superstar calls.

All of this leaves a lot of calls on the fence, but Bradley Beal's travel against the Pistons on Monday had no ambiguity to it, except that it inexplicably wasn't called.

Bradley Beal decides the game is over and travels to DC by foot #dcfamily pic.twitter.com/L3wh1iuu1F — Sports Gifs & Videos (@Supreme_Gifs) February 12, 2019

Just a heads up to you aspiring hoopers out there: If you pump fake after three steps and then take another step after fumbling the fake, you're not likely to get away with this. The best part is that the result of the play was a foul called on... The Pistons' Luke Kennard. Perfect.

This is going to be a shock, but Beal doesn't see what he did wrong.

Look clean to me 😂😂🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/xyx0qlF3wd — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) February 12, 2019

Plenty of folks clowned Beal for what looked like a clear business decision.

Saw that man @blakegriffin23 coming for the block and started having second thoughts about shooting the ball 😂😂😂😂 — Jason Collins (@jasoncollins98) February 12, 2019

Miraculously, the NBA officials' Twitter account defended the no-call, saying that Beal... "gathers?" Then "loses control of the ball?" Before regaining his pivot foot to make a pass... Even though he took a step after regaining possession.

The offensive player gathers with his right foot on the ground. He then takes two legal steps, before losing control of the ball. After regaining possession, a player is allowed to regain his pivot foot and pass or shoot prior to that foot returning to the ground. This is legal. https://t.co/0hVqgHw3w7 — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) February 12, 2019

There is a basketball adage, which states that just because something looks wrong doesn't make it illegal. That doesn't apply here. This is generously four steps, and you can easily make a case for five. Whatever it was, it definitely wasn't allowed. And fans aren't buying what these officials are selling.

He also didn't lose control of the ball. So, basically just bobble the ball and you can take as many steps as you need to? — the raven (@billytall) February 12, 2019

You all would have looked a lot better just admitting they missed another call instead of looking foolish saying that’s not a travel — Jordan Johnston (@JLJohnston1237) February 12, 2019

So he takes "two steps" and loses the ball... on his own.



Then gets the ball back, without it being touched, and takes two more steps?



So all a player has to do is drop the ball, and then pick it up again, and he can take two more steps.



REVOLUTIONARY! — Mark M (@iwasmmueller88) February 12, 2019

Instead of dribbling, simply juggle the ball while running, but remember to shout "WHOOPS I'VE LOST CONTROL" periodically https://t.co/w5pvSIcR4A — Atlanta Legends tankwatch (0-1) (@JasonKirkSBN) February 12, 2019

A lot of people also kind of made the same traveling joke, but it had to be made.

They really don't call traveling in the NBA. Bradley Beal basically walked to Flint, then skipped to Ann Arbor & the refs were like, "Keep it moving." Blake Griffin's face, though... pic.twitter.com/zycyPyXloz — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) February 12, 2019

Brad Beal was allowed five-steps tonight and then threw it straight out of bounds.😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/npJirYwx3u — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@rex_rexchapman) February 12, 2019

Bradley Beal took the ball on vacation across the Midwest and didn’t get called for traveling pic.twitter.com/42AcysEk3W — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) February 12, 2019

There's really no reason to get mad at Beal, but you have to mad at someone over this. The fumble and the foul call is really the icing on the cake. At least he seems to have a sense of humor about it. NBA officials, meanwhile, continue to inexplicably defend terrible calls made in-game. The game happens fast and calls get missed, yet this is the stance being taken.

The Pistons got the last laugh with a 121-112 win, but Dwane Casey is probably wondering why in the world he can't even get these calls at home.