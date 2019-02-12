Bradley Beal takes at least a 4-step travel and Twitter is scratching its head after NBA officials defend the call
Meanwhile, pick-up Twitter is presumably telling the world it's a gather
The NBA has a lot of ambiguity around what a travel is and isn't. At its most basic level, players are allowed to let their momentum carry them two steps before they have to decide if they're going to shoot, pass or pivot. However, there are all sorts of nuances that allow players extra steps, such as gather rules, ambiguous okie-doke steps and -- of course -- superstar calls.
All of this leaves a lot of calls on the fence, but Bradley Beal's travel against the Pistons on Monday had no ambiguity to it, except that it inexplicably wasn't called.
Just a heads up to you aspiring hoopers out there: If you pump fake after three steps and then take another step after fumbling the fake, you're not likely to get away with this. The best part is that the result of the play was a foul called on... The Pistons' Luke Kennard. Perfect.
This is going to be a shock, but Beal doesn't see what he did wrong.
Plenty of folks clowned Beal for what looked like a clear business decision.
Miraculously, the NBA officials' Twitter account defended the no-call, saying that Beal... "gathers?" Then "loses control of the ball?" Before regaining his pivot foot to make a pass... Even though he took a step after regaining possession.
There is a basketball adage, which states that just because something looks wrong doesn't make it illegal. That doesn't apply here. This is generously four steps, and you can easily make a case for five. Whatever it was, it definitely wasn't allowed. And fans aren't buying what these officials are selling.
A lot of people also kind of made the same traveling joke, but it had to be made.
There's really no reason to get mad at Beal, but you have to mad at someone over this. The fumble and the foul call is really the icing on the cake. At least he seems to have a sense of humor about it. NBA officials, meanwhile, continue to inexplicably defend terrible calls made in-game. The game happens fast and calls get missed, yet this is the stance being taken.
The Pistons got the last laugh with a 121-112 win, but Dwane Casey is probably wondering why in the world he can't even get these calls at home.
