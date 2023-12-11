Phoenix Suns star Bradley Beal is expected to return to action on Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors, according to Duane Rankin. Beal has been limited to just three games this season due to a back injury and has not played since Nov. 12.

Beal's back has been causing him issues since training camp, and he was later diagnosed with a disc issue that was causing nerve irritation down the back of his leg. Shortly before Thanksgiving, the team made the decision to shut him down and give his body time to heal rather than dealing with the day-to-day nature of such injuries. The team's initial timeline was at least three weeks, and Beal is just slightly past that target.

Speaking to reporters at practice on Sunday, the team had positive things to say about their veteran teammate:

"He's a problem," Devin Booker said, while Frank Vogel added that Beal "looked good."

Trading for Beal was the highlight of a busy summer for the Suns, who revamped their roster after a disappointing second-round exit last season. Their new big three of Kevin Durant, Booker and Beal is yet to play together due to injuries, however. During the short window when Beal was on the floor, Booker was sidelined with a strained calf.

As a result, the Suns have been a bit of a roller coaster this season. They started off 2-4, then went on a seven-game winning streak a short while later, and have now lost four of their last five. As play resumes following the conclusion of the In-Season Tournament, they sit in seventh place in a crowded Western Conference.

Beal's impending return will be a major boost to a team that is extremely thin and relies on its stars to an extreme degree. Overall, the Suns are tied for ninth in the league in offensive rating at 116.3, but that number jumps to 122.7 when Durant and Booker are both on the floor. Overall, they're 14th in net rating at plus-2.4 points per 100 possessions. Again, that mark skyrockets to a plus-10.5 net rating with both Durant and Booker on.

This team is really good when it's best players are out there, and really bad when they aren't. With Beal back in the mix, the Suns can ensure that they always have a high-level offensive talent on the floor and limit the amount of bench-heavy units they have to play. Furthermore, he should be able to help spell Durant, who is fifth in the league in minutes per game (36.7).