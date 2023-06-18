The Washington Wizards have engaged in serious trade talks with the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat regarding All-Star guard Bradley Beal, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. It was recently reported that Beal and the Wizards would work together to find a trade partner for him, and the team gave the guard permission to talk to other teams in hopes of fostering a trade.

The Heat have long been a rumored suitor for Beal, but the Suns have recently become a serious contender, per Charania. Unlike most players around the league who have minimal say in where they're traded to, Beal holds the league's only no-trade clause in his contract, meaning he would have to give his approval before any trade happened.

It's unclear what each team would be offering for Beal, but Miami likely has the better trade package to offer the Wizards. The Heat own most of their future first-round draft picks, with the exception of a top-14 protected pick it owes Oklahoma City in 2025. Miami could package several first-round picks with someone like Tyler Herro to bring in Beal, giving the Wizards future assets and a young guy who can get you 20 points a night.

For Phoenix, the path to landing Beal is a bit murkier given their barren trunk of draft capital. After landing Kevin Durant ahead of the February trade deadline, the Suns are without a tradable first-round pick through 2029. And after including both Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson in that deal, Phoenix lacks valuable players that would be of interest to Washington, unless they want to take on Deandre Ayton, who has been mentioned in trade rumors for quite some time.

Turner Sports' Chris Haynes reports the Suns can offer a trade package of Ayton and Landry Shamet to Washington for Bradley Beal, but it's believed a Chris Paul, Shamet deal is what it would take if Beal chose to force his way to the Suns via his no-trade clause. Whether those offers would be enough to complete a trade remains to be seen.