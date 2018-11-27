Bradley Beal trade rumors: Wizards guard denies wanting to be dealt

After their win over the Houston Rockets on Monday night, Wizards guard Bradley Beal denied recent reports that he wants out of Washington.

"That's nonsense," Beal said. "I heard it earlier before the game and I was like if it ain't come from the horse's mouth, it wasn't me. I got this Washington jersey on, I come out and work everyday until otherwise. This is where I want to be."

You can see Beal's comments below, via NBA TV:

Bradley Beal sets the record straight about the rumors he wants out of Washington.



🎙: @3DTV#PlayersOnly pic.twitter.com/0ndisA8h2W — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 27, 2018

Beal may not want to go anywhere, or so he says, but ultimately it may not be up to him. A recent report revealed that the Wizards are open to dealing both Beal and John Wall, though Beal is drawing much more interest in potential trade talks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"I think the Bradley Beal situation we'll monitor," Wojnarowski said on a recent episode of the Woj Pod. "There's very few teams who wouldn't be interested in Bradley Beal. The contract. The player. The age. 25 years old. His skill set. Shooting threes. I know Washington has fielded a lot of calls since last week.

"John Wall is a very different situation. You can count on one hand, and probably with just a couple of fingers places that really might have interest in taking his contract on and what it all means to bring him in... I would never say there's no market for John Wall, but I think Bradley Beal has a much broader market. But if Washington was going to do something, they would have to get every last asset they could for Bradley Beal."

While the trade rumors will continue, we will see Beal, Wall and the rest of their Wizards teammates back at it on Wednesday night when they travel to New Orleans for a showdown with the Pelicans (8 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension).

Beal, 25, is signed through the '20-21 season at an average rate of $25 million per season on his current contract, and given his age and ability, it's not surprising that he is a hot commodity on the trade market. Despite his claims that he wants to stay put if an enticing enough offer were to materialize, it's possible that the Wizards would be willing to make a move.