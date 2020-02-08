Bradley Beal's game-winning layup lifts Wizards over Mavericks with 1.8 seconds left
Beal has been on a tear since being snubbed from the All-Star game
Since being snubbed from the All-Star game a week ago, Bradley Beal has been putting on an offensive clinic, likely showing the league that he should have percent been included on the roster. In the three games since the All-Star reserves were announced, Beal has averaged 35.3 points, including a 43-point performance against the Golden State Warriors Monday night.
Despite Beal's performance in that game, though, the Wizards still lost. However, when the Wizards took on the Mavericks Friday night Beal made sure that Washington wasn't going to lose the game. With 1.8 seconds left in the game, the Mavericks allowed Beal to get all the way to the basket unguarded off an inbounds play for an easy layup. The bucket gave the Wizards a 119-118 lead with 0.2 seconds left, and it ultimately sealed the win after Dallas' failed last-second attempt.
As spectacular of a play it was by Beal, it was more a product of truly poor defense by the Mavericks to allow Beal to go untouched by a single defender on his way to the rim. This game could've gone to overtime had Tim Hardaway Jr. made both of his free throws on the play before, but the Mavs' guard split the shots giving Dallas just a 1-point lead. It would've been enough too had Dallas not had a lapse on defense, allowing Beal to get behind nearly everyone for the easy look.
Beal didn't have the greatest shooting performance up to that point, going 11 for 28 from the field and 3 of 10 from beyond the arc, but when the Wizards needed him most he came through in the clutch and finished the night with 29 points. The win is just the Wizards' 18th on the season, but they've managed to pick up three wins in their last four games.
