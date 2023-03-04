The Memphis Grizzlies' depth just suffered a big blow for the remainder of the season. Forward Brandon Clarke suffered an Achilles injury and will be sidelined indefinitely, the team announced on Saturday. The injury will keep Clarke sidelined for the rest of the current campaign.

Clarke suffered the injury late in the first quarter of Memphis' matchup with the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. He appeared to plant awkwardly after shooting a free throw and then was unable to put pressure on his left leg. He was ultimately helped back to the locker room by his teammates. You can see the play below:

Clarke has been an integral part of Memphis' rotation this season. He's appeared in 56 games and averaged 10 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 19.5 minutes per performance.

The Grizzlies' frontcourt has been bitten by the injury bug this season. Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. missed the first 14 games of the season as he continued to recover from offseason foot surgery and center Steven Adams has missed over a month of action due to a right knee sprain. Now, Clarke will join the list.

The good news for Memphis is that Adams should be returning to the lineup in the near future, but Clarke's absence will still be a tough task to overcome. With Clarke on the sideline, Santi Aldama and Jake LaRavia will likely see their roles expand moving forward. Memphis currently sits second in the Western Conference standings with 20 games remaining.