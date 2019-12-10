Breaking down the incredible final seconds of the Kings' buzzer-beater win over the Rockets

The win probability chart from the Sacramento Kings' stunning 119-118 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday looks like the EKG of a dying man. It steadily ping pongs back and forth as the two teams trade leads deep into the fourth quarter before utter bedlam engulfs the final 22 seconds.

In that span alone, three separate shots could have easily been the game-winner. A fourth would have sent a lesser game to overtime. What could have been transformative moments for two separate Rockets transformed into heartbreak as Nemanja Bjelica, with exactly one second left on the game clock, sank one of the crazier buzzer-beaters of the season.

▪️ Ben McLemore puts HOU up 3

▪️ Buddy Hield answers for SAC

▪️ Russ layup for the lead with 1.0 seconds

▪️ Nemanja. Bjelica. Ballgame. pic.twitter.com/hWMgb9cWJn — NBA (@NBA) December 10, 2019

So let's break down each shot, and the storylines that would have spawned from it had it been the game's last:

Ben McLemore sinks a 3-pointer to put the Kings up 116-113 with around 22 seconds remaining. Such a game-winner would have been the capper to what has been a revelatory few weeks for the former Kansas star. McLemore, playing on a minimum contract after years of being viewed as a draft bust, largely lived up to that billing in Houston by shooting 33 percent from the field in his 18 games as a Rocket. His last five had been far more fruitful. He has averaged over 20 points per game in that span on very efficient shooting numbers. If he could have thrown a game-winner on top of that? The McLemore renaissance would be complete.

Buddy Hield ties it at 116 with a 3-pointer of his own with just over eight seconds remaining. He actually misses his first attempt, but Bogdan Bogdanovic gets the offensive rebound to give Hield another chance. The Rockets did not have a big man on the floor for this play, as Danuel House had replaced Clint Capela in the lineup immediately prior to this possession. Had Houston lost this game in overtime, this could have served as another screed another Moreyball, but there is still plenty left to come.

Russell Westbrook puts the Rockets up by two on a layup with exactly one second left on the clock. Westbrook's debut season in Houston has been uneven to say the least, but over the past two games, his shooting has started to come around with consecutive monster performances. A game-winner could have wiped a few of his 7-for-30 performances off of his ledger, at least in the public consciousness.

Russ was saying “game over” just before Belly’s game-winning shot 😂 pic.twitter.com/zvFtp7uMLn — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) December 10, 2019

Instead, he walks away with a loss because ...

Bjelica calmly sinks a 33-foot dagger as time expires. For so many reasons, Bjelica shouldn't be in position to make this shot. He backed out of a contract with the Philadelphia 76ers citing a desire to return to Europe only to change his mind again and land in Sacramento last summer. Management openly pushed for Marvin Bagley to start over him, but Bagley is currently injured. This shot in itself does not necessarily validate Dave Joerger's desire to start Bjelica over Bagley last season, but it certainly offers it a shred of vindication.

And of course, no monumental Kings victory would be complete without a trip to the team's official Twitter account.

Yeah, that seems like the appropriate way for this game to end.