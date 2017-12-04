BREAKING: Rudy Gobert, Raul Neto ACTIVE for Tonight’s Game
BREAKING: Rudy Gobert, Raul Neto ACTIVE for Tonight’s Game
The Stifle Tower, Rudy Gobert, and the Wolf, Raul Neto, will do battle against the Wizards.
#TankNote has received the final nail in its coffin, per Andy Larsen:
Both Rudy Gobert and Raul Neto will play tonight for the Utah Jazz against the Washington Wizards, Rodney Hood is out.— Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) December 4, 2017
Gobert is just a beast. He’s a competitor. For his part, Neto was playing well before his injury, and will give Alec Burks and Donovan Mitchell a few minutes of needed rest time. This news couldn’t have come at a better moment, either, because this month is absolutely brutal. Check it out:
12/4: vs Washington Wizards
12/5: @ Oklahoma City Thunder
12/7: vs Houston Rockets
12/9: @ Milwaukee Bucks
12/13: @ Chicago Bulls
12/15: @ Boston Celtics (boooooooo)
12/16: @ Cleveland Cavaliers
12/18: @ Houston Rockets
12/20: @ Oklahoma City Thunder
12/21: vs San Antonio Spurs
12/23: vs Oklahoma City Thunder
12/26: @ Denver Nuggets
12/27: @ Golden State Warriors
12/30: vs Cleveland Cavaliers
Phew. Of those fourteen games, thirteen of them are against playoff teams. (Yes, I know Oklahoma City is not currently in the top 8. They’re going to be a playoff team) Gobert’s recovery has come not a moment too soon. Even though the team has been winning, it’s still sort of held together with duct tape and baling wire.
As Jazzyman wrote here earlier today, Quin Snyder has his work cut out for him, but I’m sure it’s a problem he welcomes.
Rudy, if you’re reading this, welcome back and #takefnnote!
-
NBA DFS, Dec. 4: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Flagrant Two: What's with the ejections?
Bill and Reid discuss the number of ejections around the league, and more
-
Bucks vs. Celtics odds, computer picks
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Bucks-Celtics 10,000 with unexpected results
-
Three potential DeAndre Jordan trades
The Clippers could look to deal DAJ after the injury to Blake Griffin
-
NBA Power Rankings: Cavs riding high
In this week's Power Rankings, LeBron cannot be contained by anyone and the Griz can't stop...
-
Pels' Davis day-to-day with groin strain
The Pelicans' big man was diagnosed with adductor strain on Monday