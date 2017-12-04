BREAKING: Rudy Gobert, Raul Neto ACTIVE for Tonight’s Game

The Stifle Tower, Rudy Gobert, and the Wolf, Raul Neto, will do battle against the Wizards.

#TankNote has received the final nail in its coffin, per Andy Larsen:

Both Rudy Gobert and Raul Neto will play tonight for the Utah Jazz against the Washington Wizards, Rodney Hood is out. — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) December 4, 2017

Gobert is just a beast. He’s a competitor. For his part, Neto was playing well before his injury, and will give Alec Burks and Donovan Mitchell a few minutes of needed rest time. This news couldn’t have come at a better moment, either, because this month is absolutely brutal. Check it out:

12/4: vs Washington Wizards

12/5: @ Oklahoma City Thunder

12/7: vs Houston Rockets

12/9: @ Milwaukee Bucks

12/13: @ Chicago Bulls

12/15: @ Boston Celtics (boooooooo)

12/16: @ Cleveland Cavaliers

12/18: @ Houston Rockets

12/20: @ Oklahoma City Thunder

12/21: vs San Antonio Spurs

12/23: vs Oklahoma City Thunder

12/26: @ Denver Nuggets

12/27: @ Golden State Warriors

12/30: vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Phew. Of those fourteen games, thirteen of them are against playoff teams. (Yes, I know Oklahoma City is not currently in the top 8. They’re going to be a playoff team) Gobert’s recovery has come not a moment too soon. Even though the team has been winning, it’s still sort of held together with duct tape and baling wire.

As Jazzyman wrote here earlier today, Quin Snyder has his work cut out for him, but I’m sure it’s a problem he welcomes.

Rudy, if you’re reading this, welcome back and #takefnnote!