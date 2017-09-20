Brett Brown: 76ers exploring trade market for Jahlil Okafor 'to see what's out there'

Whether it's now, at the trade deadline or next summer, it doesn't look like Jahlil Okafor's time in Philadelphia will last much longer.

Sixers head coach Brett Brown admitted as much on Wednesday when asked about the team's plan for the former No. 3 overall pick, saying the team is currently exploring the trade market for the big man "to see what's out there."

Since being drafted in 2015, Okafor's been an enigma with the team. He averaged 17.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game as a rookie, but his playing time -- in addition to his availability due to injuries and off-court troubles -- have plagued him during his 76ers tenure.

With the center position in the modern NBA moving toward a more mobile rim-running mold, Dario Saric and Joel Embiid appear to be the team's options moving forward, leaving the traditional big man Okafor potentially on the outside looking in sooner rather than later.