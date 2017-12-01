Brew Hoop Night Shift: December 1st, 2017

Welcome to the Brew Hoop Night Shift. Every evening at 9:00pm (central time), this all-purpose thread goes up, and the comments section is where it’s going down. What Bucks news did we not cover? What topics do you want to break down further? Or is there something non-Bucks that you want to bounce off of one another? Even something non-basketball? This is the place.

Today’s (on)topic: Fun with Bench Players

Jamal Crawford used to miss corner 3s in front of the opponent’s bench bc he was thinking about what he’d turn around and say.



I wrote about the corner shooter/bench relationship: https://t.co/HVj21EuxfT — Tim Cato (@tim_cato) December 1, 2017

I sit opposite the opposing team’s bench at Bucks games and I love to just watch them react to anything that Giannis Antetokounmpo does, but also when a three-pointer is made in front of them. Bench players add a nice dynamic to the game with their hoopin and hollerin. Jason Terry makes an appearance in the article, as he recounts his time shooting corner threes and being on the bench when opposing players shoot corner threes.

“Some guys get scared, some guys come up short, even airball,” [Jason] Terry said.

I would be one of those guys, no doubt about it. Whether or not there is tangible proof that bench smack talking works is another story. It’s like when an away player misses a free throw and the crowd noise gets gets lumped in as to a reason why the charity shot was missed. This is definitely something I will pay even more attention to now.

Today’s (off)topic: Fun with Snow

As we inch closer and closer to the first major snowfall of the year we have to ask: what is your favorite snow activity? I was always partial to sledding as a kid and as my friends and I got older, tried to transition into snowboarding/skiing. I have horrific balance so my snowboarding days came to an end after a week. Building snow forts were always so much fun until they collapsed and you found yourself buried underneath. Now I really enjoy sitting inside, drinking an Irish-ed up coffee, and looking at the snowfall. That is until I have to go out and shovel the sidewalk and clear my car off.

