Brew Hoop Night Shift: December 3rd, 2017

Today’s (on)topic: Bucks Lineups

Bucks starters with Bledsoe now up to 3rd in ranking of NBA's best 5-man lineups with a +22.0 net rating (>100 minutes). Starters with Brogdon lurking not too far behind in 6th (+14.0). pic.twitter.com/y7FnWTuvNK — Frank (@fmaddenNBA) December 3, 2017

This is why Gary Payton II should never see the starting lineup. The defensive rating alone is enough to pine for that group of five to start game in and game out. That starting five has been used in nine games this year and yielded a 7-2 record. The + Malcolm Brogdon, - Eric Bledsoe lineup has started three games but has yet to record a win going 0-3. It’s great that the Bucks have two of the top-six five man lineups in the NBA, but it is a little concerning that only six total players are used in those two lineups. The way everyone has responded since the Utah game has me feeling optimistic again (oh God).

Today’s (off)topic: Puppy Stories

My girlfriend’s family got a Great Dane puppy this weekend and oh my god the paws on that little pooch are HUGE. She is definitely going to grow into her legs and paws and become a beast of an animal. Over the weekend she did well with only having minor accidents in the house and overall she was a very calm puppy. I’m sure that will all change but the family does have an older yellow lab to teach the little squirt. Any puppy horror stories or great puppy memories out there?

