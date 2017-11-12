Brew Hoop Night Shift: November 12th, 2017
Brew Hoop Night Shift: November 12th, 2017
Future of the Bradley Center Lot/Little Debbie Snacks
Today’s (on)topic: Future of the Bradley Center Lot
The Bradley Center site could become a dog park — if Claude Krawczyk and hundreds of other downtown residents have their way. https://t.co/QFK44FXBY4— Journal Sentinel (@journalsentinel) November 11, 2017
The plan is for commercial real estate to occupy the land that the BMO Harris Bradley Center currently sits upon. The worry is that there will be an overdose of commercial real estate. The ideas of a hotel, apartments, and office space going up in the post-BMO era have been kicked around over and over again.
An outside the box idea is to not develop the lot at all and instead turn the land into a community playground and a dog park. Parks do raise the value of their neighboring buildings and having a dog park in downtown would be of more comfort for man’s best friend as opposed to continuing to do their business on cement and building corners.
I really like the idea, but I don’t think this idea will get implemented. It would be awesome to have a dog park so close to the arena and get to pet some dogs before heading into the arena. The University of Oregon has a dog park across the parking lot from their football stadium, so this wouldn’t be a totally foreign idea. What do you guys think about the Bradley Center land becoming a park?
Today’s (off)topic: Little Debbie Snacks
Ah Little Debbie snacks, the perfect lunch bag resident and late night snack. Nutty Bars are the absolute best and I will ride the Nutty Bar train all the way. Zebra Cakes and Cosmic Brownies are a close second and third, however. Star Crunch is the most underrated LD snack and was my favorite as a kid, but they have since shrunk in size and I’m not about that portion control.
