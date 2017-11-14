Brew Hoop Night Shift: November 14th, 2017

Brandon Jennings Anniversary/Are Cranberries Any Good?

Today’s (on)topic: Brandon Jennings Anniversary

On this day in Bucks history at the @BMOHBC, Brandon Jennings — playing in just his seventh NBA game — dropped a Bucks rookie record 55 points in a 129-125 win over the Golden State Warriors: https://t.co/nBlFKwIPZR — Matt Velazquez (@Matt_Velazquez) November 14, 2017

There are moments in history that become “flashbulb memories.” Moments where you spit out vivid details of where you were, what was going on around before and after, etc. Some famous historical moments of the past 50 years include, but are not limited to: the moon landing, the Berlin Wall coming down, the Chicago Cubs winning the World Series, and of course, Brandon Jennings dropping a Bucks rookie record 55 points on the Golden State Warriors.

That moment in Bucks lore occurred eight years ago on this very day and the Journal Sentinel’s Bucks beat writer, Matt Velazquez, takes us back down memory lane. Give it a read and transport yourself back to 2009.

Today’s (off)topic: Are Cranberries Actually Good?

I went up to Wisconsin Rapids this weekend for my first ever non-Wisconsin Dells trip to Central Wisconsin. Turns out they farm cranberries up there and I honestly had no clue that was a thing in Central Wisconsin. For some reason cranberries are a borderline staple to any Thanksgiving feast, but should they be?

I am not convinced that the cranberry is actually good outside of the juice form. Maybe we trick ourselves into thinking it is good because we eat it once a year? Does the non-liquid form of the cranberry get some positive-memory-overlap from every other Thanksgiving food (except you stuffing, go to hell)? This brings us to tonight’s poll question: are cranberries any good?

