Brew Hoop Night Shift: November 16th, 2017

Today’s (on)topic: Nuggets Offer for Bledsoe

On the rising Nuggets: Jokic as franchise player, going all-in on the young point guards, and the long-term roadmap https://t.co/ierFnqJ0uV — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) November 16, 2017

Well, well, well it appears that the Denver Nuggets offered Emmanuel Mudiay and a first round pick for Eric Bledsoe. That is certainly an interesting offer that is better than what the Bucks ended up sending over to the Phoenix Suns. The Nuggets and Bucks were the two teams rumored to be in on Bledsoe and now we have a little insight into how the Bucks slithered their way into acquiring him.

From Lowe’s article it seems like the Nuggets were the ones that could not quite pull the trigger on the deal. That is a defensible move though! Bledsoe would not make them immediate Western Conference favorites, or even contenders, really, over the next two seasons before his contract expires. I think the Nuggets front office made the right call with this trade, obviously, but a Bledsoe/Jokic pairing is a pretty tasty one to pass on. Thanks for the exhilarating point guard Denver!

I know I gave Bledsoe an “Incomplete” grade in our report card round table, but if he continues to have the impact he has now up to whenever we do our next grading, he will be getting a high mark from me.

Today’s (off)topic: Kitchen Appliances

I bought a toaster oven on Tuesday night and it is already one of my favorite appliances that has ever been in a kitchen I have used. My parents were never appliance people outside of a coffee maker, so this toaster oven life is new to me. I love my coffee maker, crock pot, and toaster oven all equally, but I really don’t know how I survived 12 months without a microwave/quick heater-upper.

If I dip back into the kitchen appliance market I will be getting a George Foreman Grill. A roommate in college had one and I really miss having “grilled” burgers during the winter time. Which kitchen appliance is your all-time favorite?

