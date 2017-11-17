Brew Hoop Night Shift: November 17th, 2017

Weird Autograph Items/College Hoops Season

Today’s (on)topic: Weird Autograph Items

What's the strangest thing you've had an athlete sign?



Giannis signed a frying pan yesterday. pic.twitter.com/y44POIEUnu — SB Nation NBA (@SBNationNBA) November 17, 2017

Giannis Antetokounmpo signed a frying pan yesterday as he went down the Pick n Save aisles that were fully stocked with fans.* Personally, I don’t think I have any weird items that were autographed - it has all been the usual stuff. My oldest brother has a Greg Maddux rookie card signed by Jamie Moyer which is only funny if you were a late-80s Chicago Cubs fan, which you probably are not. So I will borrow from the tweet and ask, what is the strangest thing you have had an athlete (or anyone) autograph?

Klay Thompson signed a toaster and the internet really took hold of that meme and refused to let go. I would love for Giannis to achieve that level of internet-goofy fandom.

*Imagine trying to grocery shop at that Pick n Save location after work and always having someone in your way. I think that if I had a personalized haunted house it would be that exact scenario but with snakes on the floor.

Today’s (off)topic: College Hoops Season

College basketball has tipped off and after the opening tournaments and challenges we dive into the conference slate. The Wisconsin Badgers have finished in the top four of the regular season standings for what feels like 50 straight seasons. Do they do it again this year? Will Michigan State just run through everyone? Can Northwestern make it back-to-back NCAA Tournament trips? Will Iowa’s young team breakthrough into the top four? I don’t know! At least we can all agree that Nebraska sucks. Any Big Ten basketball predictions?

