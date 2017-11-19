Brew Hoop Night Shift: November 19th, 2017

WESC Update/Is stuffing good?

Today’s (on)topic: WESC Update

Milwaukee Bucks arena project seen as starting to change perceptions about downtown. https://t.co/nOGgJ63m2J — Journal Sentinel (@journalsentinel) November 17, 2017

One reason that a little under half of the total arena costs are coming from public funds is the total commercial real estate that will pop up in what was once a desolate plot of land in downtown Milwaukee. As the arena anchors itself into the Milwaukee skyline, the surrounding area will stand to monetarily benefit. The parking garage is already up and running and the city is seeing money from that and Bucks President, Peter Feigin, believes that once the project is complete, an influx of cash money will follow.

"We should be getting an additional million or a million and a half to visit downtown," [Feigin] said.

A new money projection of two commas coming into the area is lofty, but not necessarily unrealistic. Cities across America have experienced growth the past two decades as the nation’s population re-urbanizes. The shiny new buildings to come are laying a nice blueprint for Milwaukee.

"It is absolutely drawing interest," [Tracy Johnson] said. "There is a high expectation that this area is going to boom."

Count me as one of the people that have high expectations for the area to be a destination spot for downtown visitors.

Today’s (off)topic: Is Stuffing Good?

Stuffing is a disgusting part of the Thanksgiving menu. Maybe I have never actually had good stuffing, but there is also a chance I have and it was still an awful eating experience. Is stuffing good, or is it the candy corn of Thanksgiving?

