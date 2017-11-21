Brew Hoop Night Shift: November 21st, 2017

Knockoff Apparel/Black Friday

Today’s (on)topic: Knockoff Apparel

I know Michael Jordan is the GOAT but I never realized how thicc he is. I definitely want to get some Jordan branded apparel but only if that is what the “Jumpman” logo will be. My god it’s so ugly that it’s actually beautiful, like a pug.

I own exactly one knockoff sports item and that is the jersey of former Iowa Hawkeyes great, Ricky Stanzi. The tiger hawk on the collar is completely upside down but it is such a minor imperfection that it is hard to spot without being prompted.

Do any of you own a knockoff/bootleg jersey(s)?

Today’s (off)topic: Black Friday

Black Friday is probably the worst tradition we have around the holidays. The shopping event made sense before internet shopping became a staple in commerce. I remember that stores would open at four or five in the morning and even that was considered to be a bit much. Getting bundled up and driving to a store on Thanksgiving night, or the early morning after, just to be swarmed by a crowd seems like a whole unnecessary trek. Any Black Friday horror stories out there?

