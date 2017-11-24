Brew Hoop Night Shift: November 24th, 2017

Derrick Rose Steps Away, Probably/Travelling Trophies

Today’s (on)topic: Derrick Rose Steps Away, Probably

Story with @mcten filed to ESPN: Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose is away from team and evaluating his future in basketball, league sources tell ESPN. Story soon on site. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 24, 2017

Considering Derrick Rose has been injured in one form or another since he originally tore his ACL against the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2012 playoffs, this has been a long time coming. After tearing his meniscus during the 2013/14 season, Rose was never able to return to half the player he was when he first burst onto the NBA scene. All things considered, I am very glad that the Bucks decided to not sign Rose this past off-season. Hypothetical: do the Bucks still trade for Eric Bledsoe had they signed Rose?

As for his legacy on the game, Rose became the youngest MVP in league history during the 2010/11 season, a season that lead to the “Derrick Rose Rule” in the next collective bargaining agreement. Whether or not he was the beneficiary of LeBron James fatigue in MVP voting is something that has questioned the legitimacy of his MVP. Rose had his off-court issues that certainly tinted the glow around his career and player marketability.

Today’s (off)topic: Travelling Trophies

College football’s rivalry week kicked off today and one of the coolest things about college football rivalries are the travelling trophies. Iowa and Wisconsin have the Heartland Trophy (a bronze bull), Wisconsin and Minnesota have Paul Bunyan’s Axe (definitely the coolest rivalry trophy), Iowa and Minnesota have the Floyd of Rosedale (a bronze pig), and that is not to mention the countless other rivalry trophies.

What would travelling trophies in the NBA look like? Meeting with division rivals four times a year diminishes the value of holding the trophy I think. The Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves could battle for a chalice that’s filled with Mississippi River water and the losing team has to drink the river water out of it.

