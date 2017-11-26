Brew Hoop Night Shift: November 26th, 2017

3-on-5 Basketball/Room Temperature

Today’s (on)topic: 3-on-5 Basketball

NBA draft lottery prospect Collin Sexton nearly willed his team to victory with just THREE players.



Alabama had to finish off their game against Minnesota with three players after their entire bench was ejected, a player fouled, and another left with an ankle injury. So of course they did not just fold in on themselves down the stretch and instead made a game of it. The three man Crimson Tide attack actually outscored the Golden Gophers 30-22. The only time I have participated in a sub-five-man lineup was in high school when my freshman year team had to go four players because we all kept fouling out. Have any of you been apart of a lineup that had that had less than five players on it?

Today’s (off)topic: Room Temperature

As winter approaches here in the Midwest I like to keep my apartment at 65 degrees at its hottest. I was raised in a “if you’re so cold put on a sweater” kind of attitude when it came to the indoor temperature and that has carried over a little into adulthood. I have friends that will crank it up past 70 and others that refuse to turn the heat on at all. Where do you like to keep the thermostat during those harsh winter months?

