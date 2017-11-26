Brew Hoop Night Shift: November 26th, 2017
3-on-5 Basketball/Room Temperature
Welcome to the Brew Hoop Night Shift. Every evening at 9:00pm (central time), this all-purpose thread goes up, and the comments section is where it’s going down. What Bucks news did we not cover? What topics do you want to break down further? Or is there something non-Bucks that you want to bounce off of one another? Even something non-basketball? This is the place.
Today’s (on)topic: 3-on-5 Basketball
NBA draft lottery prospect Collin Sexton nearly willed his team to victory with just THREE players.— SB Nation NBA (@SBNationNBA) November 26, 2017
Get to know him nowhttps://t.co/qH9hJ9Mdua
Alabama had to finish off their game against Minnesota with three players after their entire bench was ejected, a player fouled, and another left with an ankle injury. So of course they did not just fold in on themselves down the stretch and instead made a game of it. The three man Crimson Tide attack actually outscored the Golden Gophers 30-22. The only time I have participated in a sub-five-man lineup was in high school when my freshman year team had to go four players because we all kept fouling out. Have any of you been apart of a lineup that had that had less than five players on it?
Today’s (off)topic: Room Temperature
As winter approaches here in the Midwest I like to keep my apartment at 65 degrees at its hottest. I was raised in a “if you’re so cold put on a sweater” kind of attitude when it came to the indoor temperature and that has carried over a little into adulthood. I have friends that will crank it up past 70 and others that refuse to turn the heat on at all. Where do you like to keep the thermostat during those harsh winter months?
As a general rule, non-basketball topics are permitted in an open thread, provided that they follow the SB Nation Community Guidelines.
