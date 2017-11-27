Brew Hoop Night Shift: November 27th, 2017

Fizdale Fired/Podcasts

Today’s (on)topic: Fizdale Fired

Memphis has fired coach David Fizdale, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 27, 2017

Wowza. After some disagreements (and probably a lot of other things behind the scenes) with Memphis Grizzlies All-Star, Marc Gasol, David Fizdale has been fired. Fiz was in just his second season with Memphis and helped them squeak into the playoffs last season. A majority of his coaching career has been that of the assistant variety, most notably with the Big 3-era Miami Heat earlier this decade.

Judging by the tweets that players sent out after the news broke, Fiz is beloved around the league. I would love for Fizdale to stroll the sideline at the new arena next season, what say you?

Today’s (off)topic: Podcasts

For whatever reason, today was the day that I decided to get into podcasts. I tried a few years back, but after a series of poor recommendations from trusted friends, I figured the podcast medium wasn’t for me. That all changed today as my first, and so far only, subscription has been to “Entry Level” by comedian Brooks Wheelan. I am currently open to recommendations of any genre, so let’s hear it!

