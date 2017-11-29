Brew Hoop Night Shift: November 29th, 2017

Welcome to the Brew Hoop Night Shift. Every evening at 9:00pm (central time), this all-purpose thread goes up, and the comments section is where it’s going down. What Bucks news did we not cover? What topics do you want to break down further? Or is there something non-Bucks that you want to bounce off of one another? Even something non-basketball? This is the place.

Today’s (on)topic: JET the Heel

There are some things you just can’t teach, and one of them is how to play off of a crowd. Bucks’ veteran guard Jason Terry has a knack for this, and his flair for the dramatic has made him a fan favorite during his time in Milwaukee. Egging on the boos in Sacramento the other day was simply the latest example of this in action.

Today’s (off)topic: Where are you from?

We started this last night, but let's condense this into one thread so we can make new connections and maybe some new local friends!



We had some fun today on Twitter, and we wanted to pose the same question to you. Where (generally, let’s not dox ourselves) are you coming to us from, and what is Bucks fandom like there?

