Los Angeles Lakers second-year guard Bronny James delivered his best showing at the NBA Las Vegas Summer League Monday during a 67-58 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James finished with 17 points, five rebounds, and five assists while shooting an efficient 6-for-10 from the floor.

"It definitely gave me a little boost, seeing them cheer for me and my teammates," James said, via the Los Angeles Times. "It's great to get in the gym with them."

James also knocked down three 3-pointers after making just four total during his last four games spanning across the California Classic and the main event in Sin City. Overall, James showcased signs of improvement as both an offensive creator and shooter throughout the summer league.

In his first summer league game against the Dallas Mavericks, featuring the debut of No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg, James showed aggression to create his own shot from the jump. James knocked down a step-back jumper over Flagg for the Lakers' first points and hit a 3-pointer on his team's next possession during the opening minutes against Dallas.

The former No. 55 overall pick from last summer's draft still faces an uphill climb to receive substantial rotational minutes during the 2025-26 season with the Lakers, but his most recent performance could be a sign of things to come.