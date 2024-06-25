Bronny James is mere days away from joining his father, LeBron James, as an NBA player, but despite years of rumors and quotes suggesting that the two would play together on the same team, a father-son duo is by no means a certainty. Caesars Sportsbook has set an over/under line for James' draft position at 46.5. The Los Angeles Lakers, who currently employ the elder James, are not expected to consider Bronny at No. 17 overall, but do not pick again until No. 55.

Right now, the books are roughly 50-50 on the two of them ultimately linking up in Los Angeles. BetMGM has odds out for James to get drafted by each of the 30 NBA team. The Lakers are favored at -130, but that implies odds of only 56.52%. That means that BetMGM is acting as though there is a 43.48% chance that Bronny is drafted by a different team. Here are the odds for all 30 teams:

Phoenix was the obvious second-place team here because the Suns are the only team besides the Lakers that James is known to have worked out for. Dallas, Minnesota and Toronto were teams that Bronny's agent, Rich Paul, specifically mentioned as possibilities in interviews. Philadelphia has max cap space this offseason and is seemingly interested in luring the elder James to form a star trio with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, and getting Bronny would likely help on that front. Cleveland is Bronny's hometown team. Oklahoma City and Utah have the draft capital to get any player they want, and LeBron himself has praised Thunder GM Sam Presti. The Knicks round out the top 10 after Paul and his former mentor, Knicks president Leon Rose, reportedly met to hash out their differences during the season.

It's worth noting, as Paul has, that drafting Bronny is no guarantee of securing LeBron Sr. He could potentially leave the Lakers as a free agent even if they do pick his son. There are no certainties here in either direction, but somehow, some way, Bronny will become an NBA player this week.