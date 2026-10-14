Through the Lakers' first four preseason games, guard Bronny James hasn't been able to find a rhythm. James, who is entering Year 3 of his NBA career and playing his first season without his father, LeBron James, on the same team, has 11 points and 12 turnovers combined in the preseason.

In the Lakers' 101-89 loss to the Warriors on Wednesday in Las Vegas, James went scoreless in 11 minutes of action. James attempted just two shots and finished with one rebound, one steal and four turnovers.

After the game, Lakers coach JJ Redick said James hasn't "played well" in the Lakers' preseason games but has had good practices leading up to the preseason.

"I thought he had a really nice September and a good summer with us, but I don't think he's played well in the four preseason games, but he's had good practices," Redick said. "Again, some of it is just rhythm, some of it is who he's playing with. He's played a lot of minutes, especially in the second half of games with our two-way guys. Tonight he played with Rafael (Castro), who has been with us for three days. Some of it is like the group he's with. I think that is not necessarily setting him up for success."

The Lakers guaranteed James' deal for the 2026-27 season at $2.29 million earlier this summer as part of the four-year, $7.89 million contract he signed after being selected with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Heading into this summer, only $1.25 million of the $2.29 million salary was guaranteed.

The Lakers currently have 16 players on their active roster and will have to trim it down at least one spot ahead of cutdown day on Monday. Los Angeles has one final preseason game against the Nuggets on Friday before opening the regular season at home against the Warriors on Oct. 21.

After playing 27 regular-season games in 2024-25, James appeared in 42 last season. The younger James also split time with the South Bay Lakers (now the Coachella Valley Lakers), the team's G League affiliate. James shot 38.6% from the 3-point line (on 1.4 attempts per game) and earned playoff minutes throughout the first round against the Rockets.

However, heading into Year 3, it's unclear what his role looks like. Lakers star Luka Dončić didn't play against the Warriors on Wednesday, but Redick still played 16 different players, with James logging 11 minutes off the bench.