With the 2024 NBA Draft rolling along, some of the prospects were asked to choose between the some greatest players ever to step on the court in a game of "Start, Bench, Cut." Bronny James, son of LeBron James, had to make some tough decisions between his father, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

It's probably not surprising to hear that the younger James elected to start LeBron, but his bench and cut decisions might have been a little more notable.

"Start Bron," James said with a grin. "I'm gonna bench Kobe then cut M.J.."

James played a couple more rounds of the game featuring younger NBA stars Anthony Edwards, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum.

"Star Ant, Bench Luka, Cut Tatum," James said.

Bronny James also had to make some tough calls with a star-studded lineup of WNBA standouts that spanned generations, featuring Sue Bird, A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark.

"I'm starting Sue, benching A'ja, and I'm cutting Caitlin," James answered.

On Thursday, all eyes will be on Bronny during the second round of the NBA Draft. In his latest second-round mock draft, our own Kyle Boone has Bronny uniting with his father on the Los Angeles Lakers.