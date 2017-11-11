Brooklyn Nets at Utah Jazz: Game Thread
The Utah Jazz look to snap their losing streak as they face the Brooklyn Nets.
Game Info:
When: Saturday, November 11, 7 p.m.
Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT
TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
Radio: 1280 and 97.5 The Zone
Injuries:
Rudy Gobert (Knee) - OUT
Joe Johnson (Right wrist) - OUT
Dante Exum (Left shoulder) - OUT
Brookly Nets:
Jeremy Lin (Knee) - OUT
Tyler Zeller (Illness) - Game Time Decision
Trevor Booker (Back) - Game Time Decision
Jarrett Allen (Foot) - OUT
Mandatory Highlight:
Bump, Set, SPIKE ️ ️ ️#MIAatUTA #takenote pic.twitter.com/7HhdONxVMO— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 11, 2017
#GetBetterRudy
