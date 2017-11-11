Brooklyn Nets at Utah Jazz: Game Thread

The Utah Jazz look to snap their losing streak as they face the Brooklyn Nets.

Game Info:

When: Saturday, November 11, 7 p.m.

Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: 1280 and 97.5 The Zone

Injuries:

Utah Jazz:

Rudy Gobert (Knee) - OUT

Joe Johnson (Right wrist) - OUT

Dante Exum (Left shoulder) - OUT

Brookly Nets:

Jeremy Lin (Knee) - OUT

Tyler Zeller (Illness) - Game Time Decision

Trevor Booker (Back) - Game Time Decision

Jarrett Allen (Foot) - OUT

Mandatory Highlight:

#GetBetterRudy