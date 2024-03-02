Who's Playing
Atlanta Hawks @ Brooklyn Nets
Current Records: Atlanta 26-33, Brooklyn 23-36
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $28.80
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks will head out on the road to take on the Brooklyn Nets at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Barclays Center. The Hawks are expected to lose this one by 1.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.
It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Hawks found out the hard way on Thursday. They wound up with the same score they had in their last game (124-97), but sadly the team found themselves on the wrong side of the score this time. They were down 94-75 at the end of the third quarter, and things only got worse from there.
The Hawks' loss came about despite a quality game from Dejounte Murray, who scored 28 points along with six rebounds and five assists.
Atlanta's defeat dropped their record down to 26-33. As for Brooklyn, their win bumped their record up to 23-36.
The Nets are probably breathing a sigh of relief since Trae Young is out with an injury to his finger. The last time Murray took on the Nets was back in December of 2022, where he scored no points. Despite his strong showing, Atlanta still fell 124-97 to the Nets.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Hawks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.7 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Nets (currently ranked fifth in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Odds
Brooklyn is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 2.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 220 points.
Series History
Brooklyn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.
- Feb 29, 2024 - Brooklyn 124 vs. Atlanta 97
- Dec 06, 2023 - Brooklyn 114 vs. Atlanta 113
- Nov 22, 2023 - Atlanta 147 vs. Brooklyn 145
- Mar 31, 2023 - Brooklyn 124 vs. Atlanta 107
- Feb 26, 2023 - Atlanta 129 vs. Brooklyn 127
- Dec 28, 2022 - Brooklyn 108 vs. Atlanta 107
- Dec 09, 2022 - Brooklyn 120 vs. Atlanta 116
- Apr 02, 2022 - Atlanta 122 vs. Brooklyn 115
- Dec 10, 2021 - Brooklyn 113 vs. Atlanta 105
- Nov 03, 2021 - Brooklyn 117 vs. Atlanta 108