Who's Playing
Atlanta Hawks @ Brooklyn Nets
Current Records: Atlanta 26-32, Brooklyn 22-36
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Ticket Cost: $28.39
What to Know
The Hawks have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Barclays Center. The Nets took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Hawks, who come in off a win.
A well-balanced attack led the Hawks over the Jazz in every quarter on their way to victory on Tuesday. Everything went Atlanta's way against the Jazz as the Hawks made off with a 124-97 victory. The oddsmakers were on the Hawks' side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.
Meanwhile, the defenses reigned supreme when the Nets and the Magic played on Tuesday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 210-point over/under. Brooklyn suffered a painful 108-81 loss at the hands of the Magic. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points the Nets have scored all season.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Nets struggled to work together and finished the game with only 18 assists. They are winless (0-4) when they just don't pass the ball.
Atlanta's win bumped their record up to 26-32. As for Brooklyn, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 22-36 record this season.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Hawks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.7 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Nets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
The Hawks and the Nets were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in December of 2023, but the Hawks came up empty-handed after a 114-113 loss. Can the Hawks avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Brooklyn is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 2-point favorite.
The over/under is 223.5 points.
Series History
Brooklyn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.
- Dec 06, 2023 - Brooklyn 114 vs. Atlanta 113
- Nov 22, 2023 - Atlanta 147 vs. Brooklyn 145
- Mar 31, 2023 - Brooklyn 124 vs. Atlanta 107
- Feb 26, 2023 - Atlanta 129 vs. Brooklyn 127
- Dec 28, 2022 - Brooklyn 108 vs. Atlanta 107
- Dec 09, 2022 - Brooklyn 120 vs. Atlanta 116
- Apr 02, 2022 - Atlanta 122 vs. Brooklyn 115
- Dec 10, 2021 - Brooklyn 113 vs. Atlanta 105
- Nov 03, 2021 - Brooklyn 117 vs. Atlanta 108
- Jan 27, 2021 - Brooklyn 132 vs. Atlanta 128