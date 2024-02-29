Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Atlanta 26-32, Brooklyn 22-36

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

What to Know

The Hawks have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Barclays Center. The Nets took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Hawks, who come in off a win.

A well-balanced attack led the Hawks over the Jazz in every quarter on their way to victory on Tuesday. Everything went Atlanta's way against the Jazz as the Hawks made off with a 124-97 victory. The oddsmakers were on the Hawks' side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, the defenses reigned supreme when the Nets and the Magic played on Tuesday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 210-point over/under. Brooklyn suffered a painful 108-81 loss at the hands of the Magic. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points the Nets have scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Nets struggled to work together and finished the game with only 18 assists. They are winless (0-4) when they just don't pass the ball.

Atlanta's win bumped their record up to 26-32. As for Brooklyn, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 22-36 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Hawks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.7 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Nets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Hawks and the Nets were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in December of 2023, but the Hawks came up empty-handed after a 114-113 loss. Can the Hawks avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Brooklyn is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 223.5 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.