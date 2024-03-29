Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Chicago 35-38, Brooklyn 28-45

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 29, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, March 29, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $91.49

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Nets are heading back home. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Nets ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Wizards and snuck past 122-119. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory Brooklyn has posted since January 27th.

Cameron Thomas was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 38 points along with seven assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Nicolas Claxton, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bulls finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They blew past the Pacers 125-99. The success was a return to things as normal for Chicago, who in their previous outing suffered a shocking 107-105 upset defeat to Washington.

The Bulls' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but DeMar DeRozan led the charge by scoring 27 points along with six rebounds. The game was DeRozan's third in a row with at least 30 points.

Brooklyn's win bumped their record up to 28-45. As for Chicago, their victory bumped their record up to 35-38.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Nets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Bulls (currently ranked third) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.5. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Nets are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Brooklyn is playing as the underdog, but their 17-28-3 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Chicago is a 3-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bulls slightly, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 215.5 points.

Series History

Brooklyn and Chicago both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.