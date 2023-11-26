Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Chicago 5-12, Brooklyn 7-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Nets and the Bulls are an even 5-5 against one another since May of 2021, but not for long. The Brooklyn Nets will be playing at home against the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Barclays Center. The Nets are out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

On Saturday, Brooklyn strolled past Miami with points to spare, taking the game 112-97.

Meanwhile, the Bulls' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They took a 121-108 hit to the loss column at the hands of Toronto. The Bulls found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent.

Despite the loss, the Bulls got a solid performance out of Zach LaVine, who scored 36 points.

Brooklyn's win bumped their record up to 7-8. As for Chicago, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-12 record this season.

Looking ahead, the Nets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on Chicago against the spread have faith in an upset since their 2-5 ATS can't hold a candle to Brooklyn's 11-3-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Nets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.1 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Bulls (currently ranked second in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

Odds

Brooklyn is a 3.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 216.5 points.

Series History

Brooklyn and Chicago both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.