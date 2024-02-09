1st Quarter Report

The Cavaliers are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Nets 32-21.

The Cavaliers entered the game having won seven straight and they're just three quarters away from another. Will they make it eight, or will the Nets step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Cleveland 33-16, Brooklyn 20-30

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.00

What to Know

The Nets will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. The Nets and the Cavaliers are at an even 5-5 over their past ten head-to-heads.

Last Tuesday, Brooklyn came up short against the Mavericks and fell 119-107. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Nets in their matchups with the Mavericks: they've now lost five in a row.

Despite the loss, the Nets got a solid performance out of Mikal Bridges, who scored 28 points along with two steals. Bridges didn't help the Nets' cause all that much against the Warriors on Monday but the same can't be said for this match.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers came tearing into Wednesday's contest with six straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with a 114-106 victory over Washington. The score was all tied up 57-57 at the break, but the Cavaliers were the better team in the second half.

The Cavaliers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Evan Mobley, who scored 22 points along with eight rebounds, and Donovan Mitchell, who scored 40 points along with eight rebounds and five assists. Mitchell is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 25 or more in the last seven games he's played.

Brooklyn dropped their record down to 20-30 with that defeat, which was their third straight at home. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 108.3 points per game. As for Cleveland, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 15 of their last 16 matches, which provided a massive bump to their 33-16 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Nets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.8 turnovers per game (they're ranked fourth in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Cavaliers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Nets came up short against the Cavaliers in their previous matchup back in January, falling 111-102. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Mitchell, who dropped a double-double on 45 points and 12 rebounds. Now that the Nets know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Cleveland is a solid 6-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 225.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Brooklyn and Cleveland both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.