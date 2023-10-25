Get ready for an Eastern Conference battle as the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Barclays Center. The Nets have won six of their last nine meetings against the Cavaliers. However, Cleveland is 5-0 against the spread in its last five games dating back to last season, while Brooklyn is 0-5 ATS in its last five games.

The Cavaliers are favored by 1 point in the latest Nets vs. Cavaliers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 219.5.

Nets vs. Cavaliers spread: Nets +1

Nets vs. Cavaliers over/under: 219.5 points

Nets vs. Cavaliers money line: Nets: -103, Cavaliers: -116

What you need to know about the Nets

The Nets averaged 113.4 points per game last season. Brooklyn added some key pieces late in the year, including forward Mikal Bridges. Bridges is a dynamic scorer and he averaged 26.1 points per game in 27 appearances for the Nets last season.

Ben Simmons is also expected to be a major contributor for Brooklyn this season. The former No. 1 overall pick is averaging 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists in his career.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 51-31. Guard Donovan Mitchell is coming off his best season as a professional, averaging 28.3 points, 4.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game. He knocked down 48.4% of his field goal attempts and 38.6% of his 3-pointers last season.

The Cavaliers are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games in October, but they're just 2-5 in their last seven meetings against the Nets on the road.

How to make Nets vs. Cavaliers picks

